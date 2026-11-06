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86 H-2B worker approvals for Real Estate and Rental and Leasing employers at Wisconsin worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
8 days ago
There were 86 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Real Estate and Rental and Leasing with worksites recorded in Wisconsin in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. These approvals represented all 86 decided workers for the sector at these recorded worksites, resulting in an approval rate of 100%. Four petitioners were covered in these data.