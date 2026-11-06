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60 H-2B workers approved for Other Services (except Public Administration) at Colorado worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
8 days ago
Sixty H-2B worker approvals were reported for employers classified in Other Services (except Public Administration) with worksites recorded in Colorado in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. These 60 decided workers were all approved, resulting in an approval rate of 100%. The count covers 2 named petitioners.