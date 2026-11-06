undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cashier/Sales Clerk, Full-Time – All Pet
By sarahktlo,7 days ago
All Pet is seeking a full-time Cashier/Sales Clerk. The right candidate will be self-motivated, willing to learn and enjoy working with people. The position is daytime hours and most Saturdays. Job duties include: operating a cash register, register reconciliation, customer service/sales, stocking, and light cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds on a repetitive basis and available to work weekends. Opportunities for growth and advancement are available.