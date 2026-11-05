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Troopers seek help identifying Westmoreland County robbery suspect
3 days ago
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery of a Westmoreland County smoke shop last week. According to PSP Tips, the robbery occurred Friday, Oct. 30, around 10:07 p.m. at the Youngwood Tobacco & Vape along South 3rd Street. The male suspect allegedly walked inside and pointed a gun at the store clerk before stealing around $4,000 from the register and about $2,000 in Platinum Edition Limitless 7-Hydroxymitragynine pills.