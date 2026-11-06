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Respiratory Illness Season Is Here: New Mexico Sees Spike In Flu Cases
By Brant.One Newsroom,8 days ago
State health officials say flu activity is surging in New Mexico, marking the onset of respiratory illness season, KOAT reports. Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist for the New Mexico Department of Health, said COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are also climbing slightly. He said more respiratory viruses will likely spread in the coming months, according to KOAT.
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