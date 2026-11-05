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New Mexico Joins Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program to Expand Student Opportunities
By Brant.One Newsroom,5 days ago
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on November 4 that she will have New Mexico join the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit (FSTC), the Office of the Governor said in its website. The move will create new funding opportunities for public schools to support literacy and math initiatives, after school programs, computer resources, and more.