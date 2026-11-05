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Chamberlain man arrested in fatal stabbing
4 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Chamberlain man has been arrested in the stabbing death of another man Sunday in Chamberlain, according to authorities. According to a news release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brule County State's Attorney Theresa Maule, Michael Ottmo, 18, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. They say additional charges are pending and that he is considered innocent under the U.S. Constitution.