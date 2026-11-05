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Give Big Hawai‘i: Your Support Matters!
By Kayla Luke Colon,6 days ago
Every donation, big or small, helps Hawai‘i’s nonprofits continue their work in communities across the Islands. Through Give Big Hawai‘i 2025, hundreds of donors came together to support 45 local organizations and the programs and services they provide, with more than $64,000 raised. Here’s how five of last year’s participating nonprofits are putting those contributions to work.