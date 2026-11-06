undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Everything We Know About the Artemis Fowl Series
By Clotilde Chinnici,7 days ago
Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl will be back on our screens with a new Disney+ animated series: here’s everything we know about it!. Fans of Artemis Fowl can rejoice! After the unsuccessful 2020 film adaptation, the story will be adapted for the screen again. In October 2026, author Eoil Colfer announced that the Artemis Fowl series had been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+. While it is still the early days, this is everything we know about the upcoming show!