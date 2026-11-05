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Easy Lamp Repair, Replace Broken Socket and Switch
By Joan,5 days ago
Easy Lamp Repair, Replace Broken Socket and Switch. This is going to be another thrift store fix. And this time we’re tackling lamps. I’m always on the lookout for unique lamps, especially those sold in pairs. This is a pair of lamps I picked up just this week. They weren’t exactly cheap at $13 a piece but they did come with shades that were in decent shape and I loved their shape. New lamps are super expensive and usually sold without shades which are another $20 or more each.