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How Wearable Diabetes Technology Can Support Better Daily Care
8 days ago
Diabetes care requires decisions throughout the day, including medication timing, meals, activity, and responses to changing glucose levels. Wearable devices bring some of those readings closer to daily routines. A continuous glucose monitor tracks glucose in fluid beneath the skin, while connected insulin pumps deliver prescribed doses. Used with clinical guidance, these tools help people notice patterns, respond sooner, and discuss clearer information with their care team. Their practical value becomes clearer through everyday use.