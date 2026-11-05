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MIP prepares students for growing careers at the intersection of trade, technology and national security
6 days ago
The University of Georgia’s Master of International Policy program was recently featured in Export Compliance Manager – October 2026 – Issue 67, which examined how universities are preparing students for careers in trade compliance and export controls. The publication describes growing demand for professionals who can navigate increasingly complex rules involving international trade, technology and national security.