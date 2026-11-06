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Insurance leaders convene to shape the future of claims and underwriting in the age of AI
8 days ago
Technology paves the way for more accurate data in insurance. The U.S. averaged 23 weather and climate disasters per year over the past five years, each costing more than a billion dollars in claims, more than double the long-term average of about nine, according to NOAA. This is a crisis for the insurance industry and is forcing leaders to understand and scale new solutions to evolve with the times. Eagleview has long been a trusted partner in supporting the evolution of the industry and this convening with senior insurance leaders, innovators, and decisionmakers in Half Moon Bay focused on what the future of property intelligence, claims, risk, and AI-driven transformation mean.