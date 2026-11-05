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Crittenton Center wins state approval for monthly state observance
6 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Crittenton Center recently had a request approved by the Iowa Governor's Office to recognize November as National Youth HOPE Month. "We formulated what we wanted for the proclamation and used the template that is used across the nation. We submitted it to the governor's office and just waited for the reply," said Chief Program Officer for Clinical Services Kassie Scorza.