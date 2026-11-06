undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Audubon Heads to the UNI-Dome 2 Years in a Row
By Jim Field,9 days ago
The Audubon Wheelers will continue their undefeated season after taking a quarter final win over the North Union Warriors 59 to 34. The Warriors scored first in the game after the Wheelers fumbled in their own territory. The Warriors started their first offensive drive in the redzone, and Senior Greyson Colegrove was able to score. Audubon continued to struggle in the first quarter as their next offensive drive had an interception from the Warriors, but the defense was able to stop the warriors in a 3 and out situation. Audubon then scored on their third drive tying the game up 7-7. In the second quarter, junior Aiden Kjeergard and the Wheelers offensive line were able to make adjustments to start having more key breakaway plays. The Wheelers took the lead and went to half time 22-14. It was all Wheelers in the 2nd half as Kjeergard and Mason Kasperbauer played great games not only offensively but on defense as well. Kjeergard had an interception in the third quarter while Kasperbauer had 5 solo tackles with 3 of them in the second half. Kasperbauer and Kjeergard were the main leaders in touchdowns as well. Kasperbauer had 2 touchdowns while Kjeergard had 6 rushing touchdowns.