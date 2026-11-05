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Illini Women’s Basketball overcomes slow start to win season opener vs Detroit Mercy
By Nathan Nash,5 days ago
Illini women’s basketball needed a half to find its rhythm, but once the Illini got going, Detroit Mercy had few answers. The Illini opened their regular season with an 84-50 victory Wednesday night, turning what was an uneven first half into a dominant second-half performance. Illinois entered the break with a narrow 36-32 advantage after struggling to establish an offensive flow. The Illini committed 15 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, missed several opportunities around the rim and allowed Detroit Mercy to hang around longer than expected.