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Behind-the-Scenes: Welcome to Irvington Conservatory’s Valhaunted
By Sara Erande,8 days ago
On October 29 and 30, Valhalla theater will be lit up by ghostly lights and eccentric props, as the Performing Arts Club hosts its annual haunted house: Valhaunted. Set up by student directors Ishan Mukherjee (12) and Levi Sampson (12), the event runs on student actors and a dedicated behind the scenes crew. This crew includes: lighting, makeup, set design, practical effects, and much more.