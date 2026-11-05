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Bae Kim & Lee Bets on AI and Data Analytics in Antitrust Expansion
By David Martimort,4 days ago
South Korean law firm Bae, Kim & Lee has expanded its economic analysis practice into a dedicated data analytics center, seeking to strengthen its ability to handle complex antitrust investigations, merger reviews and competition disputes as artificial intelligence transforms the regulatory landscape. The firm has established an expanded Economics and...