undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
China Blocks SoftBank’s $5.4 Billion ABB Robotics Takeover
By David Martimort,4 days ago
China has blocked SoftBank Group Corp.’s proposed $5.4 billion acquisition of Swiss engineering company ABB’s robotics business, disrupting a major component of the Japanese investment giant’s strategy to expand into artificial intelligence-powered automation. ABB confirmed Thursday that Chinese authorities had prohibited the acquisition of its robotics operations...