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Amazon Accused of Rigging Ad Auctions With Hidden Fees of Up to 250%
By David Martimort,6 days ago
Amazon.com Inc. secretly increased advertising charges by as much as 250% above auction-determined prices during major shopping events, according to newly disclosed allegations in a federal lawsuit that raises fresh questions about the company’s advertising practices. The Federal Trade Commission and 22 states have released previously redacted details from...