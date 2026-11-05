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Grateful Gobbler
By Robin Daniels,6 days ago
Sunny 92.3 wants you to start your Turkey Day the RIGHT WAY by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K! The 27th Annual Grateful Gobbler 5K Walk/Run will take place once again on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26. Walkers will gather at Coolidge Park for festivities before the 8:00 a.m. start. 100% of the proceeds from the Grateful Gobbler will benefit homeless families at the Maclellan Shelter for Families. Celebrate Chattanooga’s longtime Thanksgiving tradition while helping homeless families in transition by registering or making a donation today at www.gratefulgobbler.org.