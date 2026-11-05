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Spain’s Competition Watchdog Targets Energy Sector
By David Martimort,4 days ago
Spain’s competition regulator has launched an investigation into suspected antitrust violations in the country’s energy sector, raising the possibility of substantial financial penalties for companies found to have restricted market access or abused their dominant positions. The National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) is examining whether discriminatory...