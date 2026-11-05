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Wendy’s Rejects Peltz’s $1.4 Billion Takeover Bid, Adopts Defense Plan
By David Martimort,5 days ago
Wendy’s rejected a $1.4 billion takeover proposal from activist investor Nelson Peltz and introduced a shareholder rights plan designed to discourage an unsolicited acquisition, setting up a potential confrontation over the fast-food chain’s future. An independent board committee unanimously determined that the proposal failed to reflect the company’s...