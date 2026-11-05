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Blossom Basketball Falls Just Short Against Southeastern Louisiana in Exhibition Matchup
6 days ago
HAMMOND, La. -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello women's basketball team opened its 2026–27 campaign on Thursday morning, taking on Southeastern Louisiana University in an exhibition matchup inside the University Center. Despite a strong second-half comeback, the Blossoms fell just short of the Lions, 71–64. Returning senior Alyssa Batton led the way for Arkansas–Monticello, recording 19 points. Batton shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. She also contributed four defensive rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes of action.