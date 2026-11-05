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Rugby Concludes 15s Season With Loss to Oswego
4 days ago
ROCHESTER, NY (Nazathletics.com) - The Nazareth Golden Flyers traveled to Oswego on Halloween for their last rugby match of the Fall 2026 season. Oswego came into the game ranked #26 in National Collegiate Rugby Division 2, while Nazareth had been flirting with a Top 40 ranking all season. The two teams were evenly matched as Nazareth entered 3rd in the Liberty Rugby Conference standings ahead of Oswego in 4th.