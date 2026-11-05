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WC rises to No. 2 in national volleyball rankings
By Crystal Woerly,6 days ago
The National Junior College Athletic Association released the Week 10 Division I volleyball poll on Tuesday, and Weatherford College jumped one spot to No. 2 in the nation. The Coyotes (30-2) won the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with an 18-0 league record and a conference winning streak of 56 matches, going back to 2023. WC has 25 sweeps on the season.