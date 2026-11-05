undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How do Dallas neighborhoods get their names? Curious Texas explains
By Cozy season favorites,6 days ago
Before Oak Lawn became a neighborhood name, it was a homestead. Before Deep Ellum became known for its music clubs, residents knew the area as Deep Elm. Dallas neighborhood names preserve pieces of the city's history — the trees that attracted settlers, the developers who marketed new communities and the people whose speech helped shape a place's identity.