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Why Family Businesses Need More Than a Succession Plan to Endure for Generations
By Adam Bent,6 days ago
Family enterprises remain important in agriculture, yet continuity cannot be assumed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in 2024 that family-owned and operated farms represented 95% of U.S. farms and operated 84% of farmland. These figures place succession among the responsibilities facing agricultural families. Plans matter, but leadership transitions involve...