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CAIR Florida shuts down after federal judge sides with DeSantis administration on terrorism designation
By WCJB StaffRyan Wyatt Turbeville,6 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a muslim civil rights organization and advocacy group, has shut down after a federal judge ruled in favor of the state’s effort to label the group a terrorist organization. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced...