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Tampa Officers Shoot Pit Bull Mid-Attack, Leave Owner Hospitalized, Seriously Hurt
By Elizabeth Johanson,5 days ago
A pit bull attack near North 42nd Street and East Idlewild Avenue in Tampa ended with officers opening fire on the dog Thursday morning, after police said it had already killed a smaller dog and was mauling the smaller dog's owner, a man in his 60s. The man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, and the pit bull died at the scene.
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