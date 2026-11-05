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Paravision confirms passport photo, deepfake detection role in State Department contract
By Joel R. McConvey,5 days ago
Paravision has confirmed that its previously reported contract with the U.S. Department of State will support biometric photo verification and detection of manipulated images for passport and visa applications. The company’s technology will be used in the Bureau of Diplomatic Technology’s Photo and Identity Suite to check submitted photos against...