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How the Transfer Portal Changed College Football Forever
By NCAAF,6 days ago
College football once sold a familiar promise: a player committed to a school, developed for several seasons and became part of that program’s identity. Transfers happened, but they were often slow and complicated. The NCAA Transfer Portal, introduced in 2018, changed the visibility of that process. Later eligibility changes made movement easier, and a new era of athlete compensation added another major variable. Today, rosters can transform between seasons. For players, that creates opportunities. For coaches and fans, it creates a very different sport—one in which keeping a good team together can be almost as difficult as building it.