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Dunedin Honors Veterans With 5K, 10K and Kids Dash Along Pinellas Trail
By James Rodriguez,4 days ago
Runners, walkers and kids lacing up their sneakers will gather at Dunedin's Hale Center this Sunday morning for a Veterans Day tradition that honors the country's service members with a 5K, a 10K and a dedicated kids dash. The races begin at 8:30 a.m. on November 8, with the course tracing the Pinellas Trail north from the starting line.
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