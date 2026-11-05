undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hernando Sheriff Seeks Randall Pepevnik Wanted on No-Bond Grand Theft Warrant
By James Rodriguez,6 days ago
Hernando County Sheriff's Office — Agency That Posted Warrant Notice. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help track down Randall Pepevnik, a 36-year-old man wanted on a no-bond warrant tied to an allegedly stolen vehicle and a missed court appearance. The sheriff’s post is dated Thursday, November 5, 2026, and lists his date of birth as January 12, 1990.
3