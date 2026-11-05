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Reign Recap: Ontario Falls 3-2 to Barracuda in OT, Point Earned and Lost
By Andy Tonge,4 days ago
If two things can be true at the same time, Ontario earned a point and lost the game Wednesday night, falling 3-2 to the visiting San Jose Barracuda in overtime. It was a contest the Reign initially led 1-0 on a goal from the returning Taylor Ward. They later were up 2-1 after Kaleb Lawrence found the back of the net just passed the game’s midpoint.