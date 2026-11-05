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LA Kings Prospect Tracker Wednesday, November 4th
By Alexander Legget,6 days ago
Week 5 of the LA Kings Prospect Tracker brings a familiar face back into the fold. Vojtech Cihar was reassigned from AHL Ontario to the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets this week, and pushes the number of prospects covered here to 22. Meanwhile, Adam Goljer stretched his point streak to six games and has Kingston sitting atop the Western Conference. Out in Europe, Petteri Rimpinen won both his starts — including a Halloween shutout — and earned a spot on Finland’s NOCCO Hockey Games roster.