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Rapid Review: Kings Thump Sharks 7-2, Kempe Hat Trick in HTR Debut
By MayorsManor Staff,4 days ago
Maybe it was just the power of purple. For perhaps the first time this season, there is noticeable optimism around the LA Kings. It could even be beginning signs that everything is going to be okay moving forward. After sitting out Saturday’s game with an illness, forward Adrian Kempe returned to the lineup and promptly scored less than two minutes after the game’s opening puck drop. A hat trick followed, and Quinton Byfield chipped in with a pair of goals. Add in even more depth scoring from further down the lineup and the Kings skated away with a 7-2 victory and pushed their record to 2-1 on the current homestand.