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Maryland’s First Veterinary School Opens Applications for Historic Three-Year DVM Program
By Vet Candy,7 days ago
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is preparing to welcome its first veterinary students in summer 2027, offering an accelerated path to a DVM degree at the nation's first veterinary school established at a public historically Black university. The future of veterinary education is taking a historic turn in Maryland....
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