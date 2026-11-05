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Alexis Rabinovitch Grew Up Watching Steve Irwin. Now This Future Zoo Veterinarian Is Fighting for the Animals Others Overlook.
By Vet Candy,5 days ago
Meet Alexis Rabinovitch, a first-year veterinary student at Colorado State University whose passion for wildlife conservation is taking her far beyond the traditional veterinary clinic. From a life-changing experience in Peru to her dream of becoming a zoo veterinarian, she's determined to make sure every animal has someone fighting for it, even the scaly ones.