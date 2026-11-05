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13 Fall Garden Tasks to Tackle Now
By Wendy Jacob,5 days ago
For many gardeners, fall is bittersweet. While flowers fade, some beds are bursting with a bounty of veggies. There is still plenty to do to guarantee a fabulous effect next spring, so don’t pack your wellies and garden gloves away just yet. Here are 10+ fall tasks to finish before the snow flies to ensure your garden shines next spring. Learn our best fall gardening tips below!