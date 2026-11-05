undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Independent Economic Analysis: Proposed Energy Merger to Yield $2.27 Billion in New Economic Activity at Peak, Thousands of Jobs, Millions in Tax Revenue, and $1.87 Billion in Customer Bill Credits
By marketing,6 days ago
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Commonwealth stands to gain thousands of jobs, $2.27 billion in new economic activity at peak, and $1.87 billion in bill credits for Virginia consumers from the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy. The benefits from this combination include year-over-year positive annual economic activity,...