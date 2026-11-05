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League City residents vote to remove Flock cameras
By Valencia Jones,8 days ago
TEXAS — The hotly debated issue of automated license plate readers made it onto the ballot in League City, near Galveston and about 27 miles south-southeast of Houston. One company that supplies the cameras is Flock. Voters decided against keeping them, so now all of those cameras must come down. On Thursday, two days after the election, the city started the removal process.