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Bio-Techne Diagnosgics presents corporate workshop at AMP 2026
5 days ago
Bio-Techne Diagnostics is presenting a corporate workshop at AMP 2026 titled “Deep Sensitivity Meets Workflow Efficiency: Optimizing HemOnc MRD Testing in Your Laboratory” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11–11:50 am, Chelan 2, Level 2/Arch at 800 Pike, Seattle Convention Center. Hear from clinical and laboratory experts about the clinical utility of existing and emerging myeloid-related minimal residual disease testing and their real-world experience evaluating a new quantitative qPCR PML-RARA kit (RUO).