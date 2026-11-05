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Gardner-Webb Awarded Nearly $3 Million to Expand Nursing Education and Community Care
By Office of University Communications,6 days ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University’s Tucker College of Health Sciences has received a nearly $3 million federal grant to expand nursing students’ clinical training. The investment will strengthen the nursing workforce while helping meet health care needs in rural and medically underserved communities. The grant will fund new...