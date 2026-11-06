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10 Questions with Renée Silva
By Helen Xiong Carolyn Miller,9 days ago
Renée Silva is an Instructor in Art. On campus, she advises the Intersectional Feminist Forum, coaches instructional volleyball, and resides in Smith House. Prior to and during her time at Andover, Silva has served as a visual art instructor across numerous private and public institutions, including the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. In their free time, Silva enjoys baking and going on hikes with their dog.