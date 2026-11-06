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"Not Your Founding Father: How a Nonbinary Minister Became America's Most Radical Revolutionary" with Nina Sankovitch
8 days ago
The live broadcast will be recorded; registrants will receive a link to the video post-event. Join the celebrated author Nina Sankovitch to explore the life, influence, and impact of a very different Colonial-era opinion-leader in New England. Beyond the Hancock, Adams, Quincy, and Lowell families featured in her previous works, meet a forgotten early American renegade minister and see just how radical the American experiment could have been.