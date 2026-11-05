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Cape Coral Church Hosts Devil's-Bargain Tale With Full Orchestra Energy in One Hour
By Katelyn Almeida,7 days ago
A soldier trades his violin to the devil for the promise of riches, and next Friday that century-old gamble plays out on a Cape Coral stage. The Fort Myers Philharmonic will present Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale at Faith Presbyterian Church, 4544 Coronado Parkway, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on November 13, blending chamber music, theater and dance into a single evening.