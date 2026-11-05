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Free LEGO Holiday Workshop Lands in Short Pump as Tour's First Stop
By Mia Armenta,6 days ago
A free, two-day LEGO pop-up opens this Saturday at West Broad Village in Short Pump, kicking off the brick-building giant's nationwide holiday tour with Richmond as its very first stop. The LEGO Holiday Workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at 2443 Old Brick Road, and families can walk through seven festive, interactive stations built around racing, gift-making and a dose of holiday cheer.