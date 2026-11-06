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Single-Vehicle Crash on US-67 North of MO-DD Leaves Driver Injured
7 days ago
A driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on US-67 Northbound in St. Francois County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. The crash happened at approximately 6:29 p.m. on November 5, 2026, about half a mile north of MO-DD, the Patrol reported. A 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound at the time of the incident.