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Stockton Man Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway E Near Lockwood
8 days ago
A Stockton man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway E northeast of Lockwood, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred the evening of November 5, 2026, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Highway E, about 10 miles northeast of Lockwood in Dade County, the Patrol's online crash report states. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Troop D.